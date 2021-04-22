We have an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., where masks are mandatory throughout. The second service is at 10 a.m., and is also shared on our Facebook page.
Continuing in the book of Proverbs, we are encouraged to pursue wisdom through acceptance, prayer and with diligence. We can ask God for wisdom as we listen to and meditate on his word, accepting it as his word, valuing what he says.
This takes effort, but putting in the work reaps the benefits of wisdom. We will learn reverence for God, learn what he says, who we are, and how to live in this world. In pursuing wisdom we gain the blessings of peace, guidance through life’s decisions and sweet sleep.
Wisdom is also a protector. God’s wisdom can shield us from foolishness and pitfalls. Discretion and understanding can guard us from situations that may do us harm. As we follow the treasure map of God’s word we are making an investment in wisdom that grows throughout our lives.
— Marian Guihan
