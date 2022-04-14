On Thursday, we enjoyed a three-fold communion service as part of Easter Week worship. Our puppet team will perform Easter Sunday. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., and Wednesday potluck and youth groups are at 6 p.m.
The pastor’s Palm Sunday message, “On the Cross,” from the book of Luke gave four snapshots of Jesus in his humanity, a picture album of what he did for us: he was abused physically and verbally, was addressed penitently, and died willingly.
Crucifixion was a brutal execution reserved for the worst criminals. The criminals on his right and left were crucified because of their actions. Jesus was innocent. Jesus responded by praying for his abusers.
The crowd was mocking, demeaning, taunting. He responded silently. One of the criminals mocked with the crowd, the other defended Jesus and accepted his own guilt. He confessed his sin, asked Jesus to remember him, believing Jesus would survive crucifixion and enter his kingdom. Jesus, in torturous pain, responded with comfort and encouragement.
The criminal had no time to sign a commitment card, perform a sacrament or join a church. Salvation is independent of anything we do. It is dependent on repentance and faith. Which criminal do we relate to? Jesus was not a martyr; the cross was the plan all along.
— Marian Guihan
