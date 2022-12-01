Join the Grace Brethren Church on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Festival of Lights in Morrisville, where our puppet team will be performing at 1 and 3 p.m.
On Sunday, we watched a video message from our church’s national conference last summer. Pastor Dave Blevins encouraged us to earnestly contend for the faith. To have an impact on the world, we must be actively living out our faith. We can actively have faith knowing our trust is well placed. Jesus reminded his disciples of this when they were afraid, calming the wind and waves. We need to have the same passion and abandon as sports fans for their team or advertisers for their product. To be unafraid to open our mouths and say what we believe. We take the time to interact with others as Jesus did with Zacchaeus and the Samaritan woman. He didn’t condone their sin but had compassion. Every day, we encounter people who are struggling. People need compassion, not judgement. Acting with compassion can free people to respond to Christ rather than be repelled.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m. with worship service 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck dinners and youth and adult groups are 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
