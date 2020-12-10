Due to the increase of COVID, there will be no youth group until further notice. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Services are also shared on Facebook.
Lighting of the candle of hope, the first Advent candle, started the service. Pastor’s message focused on Mary and Joseph and how they responded to the mission given them. They knew a savior would come. He was promised starting in the book of Genesis, and clearly proclaimed in Isaiah 9.
In Matthew 1, Mary was betrothed to Joseph and probably planning her wedding. The angel Gabriel appears saying God is with her. Mary is understandably perplexed. The angel calls her by name, reassuring and telling her she will give birth to the Messiah.
The son of God and heir to the throne of David, a melding of divinity and humanity.
When God’s word becomes clear to us, may we, like Mary and Joseph, obey with trust, humility, clarity and resolve. And with like excitement and expectation, anticipate Messiah’s second coming.
— Marian Guihan
