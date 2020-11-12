Many nations are in political turmoil, struggling with a range of issues. People either disagree with and resist their leaders, or there is bad leadership.
On Sunday, Pastor Ethan spoke on our hope in the second coming of Christ when these problems will not be an issue. Psalm 14 reminds us that humans like to be “captain of our own ship,” living our lives as if there is no God to whom we are accountable.
Humans tend to think of their own best interest. Clearly, Jesus did not live this way, so he will not govern this way. Romans 8:22 says the “whole creation groans” waiting for God, who fights for his children and is poised to return and restore.
Jesus came first to redeem; he will come again to restore and rule all creation. Things seem pretty tumultuous these days, but resting in this hope is “the anchor of our souls.” (Hebrews 6:19)
Sunday service is at 10 a.m., 14 Maple St., Morrisville, 888-3339. Services are also shared on our Facebook page. Youth group meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
