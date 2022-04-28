Sunday School is starting up again at 9 a.m. Sunday services are at 10 a.m., and the Wednesday potluck and youth group is at 6 p.m. There will be a hymn sing Sunday, May 1, 6-7 p.m.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg called his sermon a wisdom salad, a mixture of topics from Proverbs. First, his daughter taught the kids a song about valuing advisors.
In this Old Testament context, good advisors make war easier. Obviously, it’s best to avoid war, but if put in that position, a wise, well-advised king would generally prevail. What is our battle? We are in a spiritual battle and need godly advisors. We need to be prepared mentally and physically and put on the armor of God. Knowing his word is the most effective weapon.
Wise advisors help us avoid frustration by helping us avoid mistakes they’ve already made. Second, obeying God’s word helps us avoid bad choices and consequences.
Old Testament law was quite extensive, summed up in the golden rule, which Jesus updated to “Love one another as I have loved you.”
Third is repentance. Jesus died for our iniquities, so we don’t take sin lightly or ignore it. Good advisors will help us stay within God’s law, guiding us through repentance and restoration when we don’t.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.