We are adding an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m.; masks mandatory throughout. The second service is at 10 a.m., and will also be shared on our Facebook page.
Continuing in Psalm 89, the psalmist has a troubled heart yet sings praises and keeps his heart fixed on God. God is God; his promises and faithfulness abide. We get a glimpse of the psalmist’s troubles. He is worried and scared seeing his city in ruins; he feels vulnerable, unprotected.
Their current circumstances were the result of God’s discipline. A human parent still loves their rebellious child, but faithfully strives to offer correction for their benefit. Discipline brings us back into a fruitful relationship with God. Things can look bad and we fear God has cast us off, forgetting his promises.
God will always keep his promises even when we do not. Our troubles might be God’s discipline, self-induced or due to things out of our control; either way God is there waiting for us to come to him.
We, like this psalmist, can be brutally honest, telling God how we feel, asking, “how long will this go on?” The psalmist asks God to remember we are weak and to act on his promises. He prays according to God’s word, basing his requests on God’s character and faithfulness. No matter how dark things are, God is there, faithful and loving, guiding and supporting us.
— Marian Guihan
