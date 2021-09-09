Wednesday meetings resume Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m., for dinner, fellowship, singing, adult prayer time, and youth and kids’ group. On Sept. 19, the church will hold communion.
The puppet team resumes, and it’s looking for puppeteers, set workers and voice actors. Sunday’s service is at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message from Proverbs was part two on speech. We must control and guard what we say, appropriately speaking, choosing the right times and style. Saying the right thing at the right time and place brings joy and help. Striving to be considerate of other’s needs and circumstances is often helpful? Sometimes it’s best to remain silent.
A prudent person doesn’t need to talk incessantly, pushing themselves on others; a listener may be what is needed. Silence can also protect life, avoid bringing shame and trouble on ourselves. Speaking out of place can incur the wrath of others. We need to listen to the whole story before we answer based on assumptions. Controlled speech is gentle and soft, godly. In the New Testament, James says we are deceiving ourselves if we think we are representing the Lord yet can’t control our tongue.
— Marian Guihan
