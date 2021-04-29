Last week our pastor talked about the benefits of pursuing wisdom; this week, the danger of rejecting it.
In Proverbs, we have wisdom’s offer; competition, the fool’s response; and wisdom’s reaction and reasons. God never gives up trying to share his wisdom with us. He cares for us and wants to protect us from the risk and consequences of complacency and being unwise.
He keeps trying to reach those who have never heard and those who willingly turn away. Proverbs 1:21 calls to us in the midst of human business and life. We can bring God’s wisdom into our lives, letting it shape how we conduct ourselves.
According to Proverbs, wisdom’s competition is folly. Folly calls us to a life of ease, self-fulfillment and gratification, and chooses not to tell us that this will cost us our souls. Deceptively saying that God’s ways are too much work, unreasonable.
God’s commandments are work, but for our benefit. They protect and enlighten, and bring about security, freedom and the peaceful wisdom of God. At times, God will let our foolish decisions play out to draw us back to him. Yet, He continually extends his hand to us, lovingly calling us to himself.
We have an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., masks mandatory throughout. The second service is at 10 a.m., and is shared on our Facebook page.
— Marian Guihan
