Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message Sunday was on the breath of God. The Bible is the inspired word of God, and the word inspired means God breathed. The Bible is the Word of God, the source being the mind of God so we can trust all of it.
The writers were not the inspired ones, they were recording what God breathed. God prepared the writers throughout their lives. The Holy Spirit guided them in the recording. The Bible is unchanging, authoritative. It is truth, active, alive, final and applicable to our lives. It has the power to change and sanctify.
The Bible teaches us about who we are, who God is, how we got here and our need for Christ. The word of God shows us where we are in error and how to be instead. Like physical training, spiritual training takes work, exercise, stretching, knowledge of what to consume and what to avoid.
The book of James urges us to act on what we read; we must put it into practice. The benefit of God’s word is the change it enacts in us, equipping us for life and service.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. Enjoy a potluck and youth group on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
