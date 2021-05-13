In the book of 2 Kings there is a story of a young widow with children. On Sunday, pastor spoke on what we can learn from this mother in a tough spot. Out of food and desperate and not allowed to work, with no social services, she asks for help from Elisha, the leading prophet, her husband’s former mentor.
Elisha asks her if she has any resources; she has a teaspoon of oil left. Elisha tells her to collect as many jars as she can and fill them from her jar. In a miracle of God’s provision, her teaspoon of oil fills all the jars she could find, enough to pay off her debts. This is an example of a mother who knew where to go in time of need, was unafraid to ask, protected her family, and was willing to work.
She learned she had unlimited possibilities when she allowed God to use what she had. She obeyed God and involved her sons in the solution, teaching them to trust God’s provision. God is always available when we need him. Whatever we have it’s enough for God to use when we surrender to him.
We have an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., masks mandatory throughout. The second service is at 10 a.m., and is also shared on our Facebook page.
— Marian Guihan
