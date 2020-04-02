We have decided to join with our sister church in Irasburg for online services so we can all enjoy messages from our three pastors. Another blessing is we see folks we don’t see regularly on Sundays, even those who have moved to other states. At 10 a.m., the Zoom link will be: zoom.us/j/833975337.
Leading up to Easter, Pastor Ethan Kallberg gave a message on Isaiah 53, a prophetic look at what Jesus would go through for us. To redeem us, Jesus overcame three enemies. First, humanity’s rejection. Oddly, verse 1 is in the past tense, as if Isaiah is prophetically looking back at Christ’s suffering and wondering how the people at the time missed the presentation of Messiah. They rejected his appearance and worth.
Isaiah 53:3 says he was “despised and we did not esteem him.” They thought he was just the carpenter’s son who upset the ruling establishment and was killed for it, rather than the one who fulfilled all the prophesies, died and rose again for us.
Second, he overcame sin. He willingly took on our sins with all their griefs and sorrows. Our moral weakness and actions put him on the cross. We, like sheep, continuously wander from The Shepherd.
Finally, he overcame death, a triumph that offers us release from sin and eternity with him. He stands ready to welcome us into the fold. Today, let us not miss who Jesus is. We can choose not to reject him.
— Marian Guihan