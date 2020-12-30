We are adding an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m. Masks will be mandatory throughout. The second service is at 10 a.m., and will also be shared on Facebook.
Over the past year many have struggled. The writer of Psalm 89 also had a troubled heart. In this sermon series we will see his process of dealing with it, starting with the presupposition that there is a God who loves and cares for us.
God did not set creation in motion and then leave us alone. He has a plan and eternal purpose. This knowledge leads the psalmist to sing praises for all God is: creator, God of wonders, unchanging, sustainer of all; ruler of the seen and unseen world.
Righteousness and truth are the foundation of God’s throne, with loving kindness and truth. God is our shield, protecting us from the things hurled at us in life. He has shared his word with us so we can know the mind of God, and accept his offer of salvation.
As we live for him, we can bring this awe and comfort to others who need to know the love of God. Even in the midst of years like 2020, our praise stems from this foundation of God’s love, protection and involvement in his world. (Psalms 46:1)
— Marian Guihan
