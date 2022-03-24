After two years of putting things on hold, we’re looking forward to meeting again at our church’s national conference in June.
We enjoyed a fellowship dinner last Sunday. After looking at the world’s future last week, we asked what is our future? Two things await us all, death and resurrection. What happens when we die? Do we still exist at all?
When Adam and Eve disobeyed, their relationship with God was disconnected. We are born into this spiritually disconnected state; we are not born Christians. We must be restored by a new birth as Jesus explained to Nicodemus in John 3:1-21. This unites us with God spiritually, and without this reuniting we remain separated from God.
Separation of the spirit from the body is physical death; the body is dead, but the soul remains alive and conscious. Resurrection is for believers and nonbelievers, reuniting body and soul. Jesus was the first resurrection of life.
It’s vital to make Jesus’s offer of salvation known so folks can choose spiritual life in him. Placing our faith in Christ breaks the bonds of death and provides an eternal, conscious, physical existence. We can choose our future.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m., with a Wednesday potluck and youth group at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
