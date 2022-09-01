Sunday School is at 9 a.m., with worship following at 10 a.m. The church will hold its Wednesday potluck and youth at adult groups at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 11, we’ll have a hymn-sing from 6-7 p.m.
On Sunday, pastor Ethan Kallberg continued with the book of Timothy where Paul, after two years in Ephesus, heads to Macedonia and leaves Timothy in charge. Paul had great faith in Timothy, as a peer not an underling; he urged him to be vigilant and aware of those who were against them.
Ephesus was an important city with a variety of beliefs. Idol worship had a powerful hold on the people and the economy, trying to pull people away from Christianity. Paul knew if the church was to survive, he had to leave a strong leader. Paul gave Timothy instructions against false doctrine, non-Biblical myths, speculations and distraction. Timothy’s mission was to protect the church from heresies and stop the teaching of false myths.
Even today we have the prosperity gospel, teachings that deny Christ’s deity and those that rewrite the Bible to suit their own ideas. All false doctrines and myths distract from following God’s word.
— Marian Guihan
