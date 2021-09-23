Using a stuffed animal and a net in the kid’s message, pastor showed how sometimes we set a trap for ourselves by our actions. Proverbs says living a life of violence is one of those traps.
These days we see more and more of it: gangs, militias, tyrants fueled by politics, drugs and desire for control. Violence can result when we take matters into our own hands, hurting others on our own authority. Revenge is tempting but leave it to God.
One of the first warnings in Proverbs is about peer pressure and mob mentality that promises belonging, money, power. We shouldn’t envy what the violent have. Many of them are fearful, insecure and lonely. When we cause dissension and strife we can turn folks against each other, breaking relationships. It’s best not to meddle in the strife of others. Leave a way for God to work.
Rather than cause strife, we strive to live in peace and show kindness. Let us be satisfied with what God gives us rather than resort to violence to gain what we want.
Our Wednesday dinner and fellowship meeting is 6-8 p.m. Sunday service is at 10 a.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.