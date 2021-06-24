Hopefully everyone had a blessed Father’s Day. Sunday’s message focused on the importance of fatherly correction, training and encouragement from both our earthly and Heavenly Father.
When we are young we are naive to the consequences of worldly attitudes and actions. The time spent by a father correcting, encouraging, guiding and providing loving boundaries gives wisdom, rooting out foolish ideas and saves us from future problems.
Godly discipline is born out of love, looking past the discomfort of the moment to the overall outcome of godly behavior. It truly is unloving to allow risky, immoral behavior to continue unchecked.
Some scoff at God’s wisdom. We can lovingly present God’s word and let the Holy Spirit do the rest. There are many benefits of listening to our Father: longer life due to less risky behavior, mutual help as we take care of each other, wisdom, knowledge, honor, sensibility and understanding, and avoiding shame and remorse. Our Heavenly Father’s love is so strong he takes the time to rebuke and restore.
Our regular service is now back at the church at 10 a.m. We are planning another work day in July, and restarting children and youth groups soon.
— Marian Guihan
