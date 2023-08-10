Next week we will not have our Wednesday meal and meeting.
For kids’ time, Pastor Ethan Kallberg explained what an ID was and had the kids make their own. He explained that a driver’s license shows your identity; we also have an identity in Christ. In his message, “Our Christian Identity,” he said God’s word tells us that Christians are a new creation and a saint. At conversion, Christians have a new heart, identity and way to live.
God enacts fundamental changes on the inside. We still struggle with destructive behaviors, but that is no longer our identity. Our mindset needs to reorient to our new identity. We are still subject to the influence and effects of sin but have forgiveness and cleansing with God alongside as we navigate this new way of living. We examine ourselves as the old and new natures battle it out.
In the Bible Christians are called saints, owned and set apart by God. It’s not something we need to attain. Right at conversion the Holy Spirit begins renovations within, cleansing and repurposing. Only we can hinder his progress, but he never gives up bringing our new identity to its full potential.
