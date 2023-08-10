Next week we will not have our Wednesday meal and meeting.

For kids’ time, Pastor Ethan Kallberg explained what an ID was and had the kids make their own. He explained that a driver’s license shows your identity; we also have an identity in Christ. In his message, “Our Christian Identity,” he said God’s word tells us that Christians are a new creation and a saint. At conversion, Christians have a new heart, identity and way to live.

