On Sunday Pastor Brian Maley talked about impossible situations. Many times, Jesus’s disciples thought all hope was lost, but their situations were not hopeless with Christ, and neither are ours.
In the book of Mark, Jarius’s daughter died, and all hope seemed lost, but Jesus performed a miracle. We must desire God’s way, submitting to his will like Jarius, a man of sincere faith. We come to Christ during struggles; even weak faith is faith.
Faith doesn’t have to be complicated. He will guide, we must follow. We strive to grow in the season we’re in, but we tend to struggle when our trust in him requires risk; we like to be in control.
During difficult times, it’s important for our kids to see how we respond when things get out of hand. We need to purposely, prayerfully turn to God. He will direct our paths as we search his word and move forward. We strive to not let our fear of the unknown rise against our faith in God. The future is in his hands so let God work. He sees our very real problems and has a plan for hope and rescue after the battle. Our tough situations may be God’s purpose to prepare us for deeper faith and service.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, call 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
