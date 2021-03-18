We will have no 8 a.m. service on March 21. Teen Challenge will be doing the 10 a.m. service, which will also be shared on our Facebook page.
Pastor Ethan presented observations on how Christ’s blood relates to Easter. Like his body, Jesus’s blood is also pictured in Passover.
Passover is a very visual teaching of the price the Messiah would have to pay. The Israelites were instructed to sacrifice a lamb and put the blood on the wooden door posts of their house, those inside were then protected from judgment. The blood of Christ on the wooden cross provides a way out of judgment permanently and into a relationship with him.
The animal sacrificial system could atone for a time, but only a human could pay the human debt completely. Christ’s shed blood redeems us. There is no longer a need for ongoing sacrifices as Jesus finished the work; it was sufficient payment for all humanity.
In shedding his blood, Jesus creates a new covenant, a new relationship. He gives and is life. He stands waiting for us to accept his offer of forgiveness, atonement and a new life.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.