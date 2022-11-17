Last Sunday we enjoyed our monthly hymn sing.
Presenting part two on elder qualifications from 1 Timothy 3, Pastor Ethan Kallberg continued explaining Paul’s instructions to Timothy who was dealing with problems in Ephesus. An elder must be decent, respectable, orderly and reliable. He must be hospitable and welcoming. An elder must have knowledge and skill to teach God’s word.
With patience they’re able to instruct, reprove and refute those who contradict God’s word. He must be sober and not addicted to any substance. An elder is not a bully or a brawler who handles conflict with his fists. Rather, he is fair, equitable and does not show favoritism.
He is peaceful and neither argumentative nor greedy. He has his household under control, the children aren’t unmanageable. Elders must be seasoned and mature, living out their faith in different seasons of life — proving their faith. They are consistent with a good reputation in the community.
All this doesn’t mean we put elders on a pedestal. The goal is that pastors aspire to these qualifications to draw all people to this standard. These are character traits we should all strive for.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m.; a Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.