Before starting back up in his series on Timothy, Pastor Ethan Kallberg gave a New Year’s message entitled “Shine Like Stars in 2023.” He recommended four New Year’s resolutions — to find pleasure in God, live as a sacrifice, not conform and to overcome evil.
We can enjoy God’s presence each day, seeing him in all aspects of our lives; resting in Christ as we grow in him. God calls us to be living sacrifices, dying to self as we live for him. Everything we give to him pales in comparison to what he gives us. Daniel, in the Old Testament, is a great example of not conforming and staying true to God.
He didn’t bow to the pressure of the world. We must shine like stars showing Christ within the darkness. These four resolutions can resonate throughout our communities and for eternity.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck dinner plus youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
