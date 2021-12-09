All are welcome to our Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
We’ll sing carols and the kids will act out the story of Christ’s birth. A cookie, coffee and tea reception will follow.
Starting a Christmas series with “The Ancestry of the King,” Pastor Ethan Kallberg asked the kids if they knew about their ancestors. We found out that two of our families had ancestors on the Mayflower. The ancestry of Jesus is full of surprises as well. Written primarily to the Jewish reader familiar with Old Testament references and prophecies, the Gospel of Matthew traces Jesus’s Jewish and royal history from Abraham to David to Joseph. It’s at times a sordid history; these were not perfect men and women.
Studying Jesus’s history shows he is the fulfillment of numerous prophecies. Daniel gives the precise time Messiah would arrive. Isaiah states who and what his character would be. Micah states where he would be born. So, we can rest assured that the remaining prophecies concerning Jesus are accurate as well. These tell us Jesus will come back, this time to claim his ancestral right as King. This Christmas let’s look for him with anticipation.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck and youth groups starts at 6 p.m. More at 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
