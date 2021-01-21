We are looking forward to a baptism on Sunday, Feb. 7, during the 10 a.m. service. Our early service is at 8 a.m. with masks mandatory throughout.
This week we looked at God’s greatness. He is omniscient, he knows everything, seen and unseen. Psalm 147:5: “His understanding is infinite.” He knows the past, present and future all at once; how all events connect and their effects.
Knowing all, his instructions and plans are perfect. He knows us inside and out; no secrets are hidden, which can be comforting or a bit unsettling. He knows our needs, first and foremost our need for him and salvation. In his wisdom he initiated the perfect plan for us to have a relationship with him despite our failings.
He has authority over everything. He is sovereign, over history, the universe, nations, the natural and supernatural, this world and the next. This is certainly comforting during these chaotic days. It’s impossible to be partially sovereign.
He is in control of all, using his wisdom to enact the best possible outcome. He has authority over our lives as the potter does over the clay. He knows us best, loves us the most and places us where we are best suited and needed. Salvation is God’s work, guiding us to knowledge of him, and giving us faith for the journey. We are not alone in our secrets and troubles.
— Marian Guihan
