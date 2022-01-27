Introducing today’s message on principles of leadership, Pastor Ethan Kallberg had a couple kids dress up as kings and asked them what rules they would enact. They said, “make more churches in the empire” and “everyone gives me a candy.”
According to Proverbs, leaders hold great power, should be righteous, truthful and just. We have not experienced perfect leadership throughout human history. In contrast, King David, who was certainly not perfect, did strive to obey God and rule rightly. A good ruler realizes their kingdom is the people, ruling for their benefit and searching to know what God values. A ruler’s authority is how they have an effect, for good or bad.
Proverbs says truth will preserve the king. It’s not beneficial for anyone to have a leader who is a liar. They will gather unreliable advisors. Good rulers will be just and equitable, not harsh and unreasonable.
We can all be leaders in our realm of influence. When Jesus gets the heart of a person, they become loving and just, focused on God’s truth and the good of others.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck and youth groups are at 6 p.m. More at 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.