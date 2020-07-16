Services at 10 a.m. inside or outside the church at 14 Maple St., weather permitting; our services are shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group will be starting back up Mondays at 6 p.m.
Paul has endured a lot since his encounter with Christ; he’s now under arrest, saved from death by his Roman citizenship. When facing injustice, we try not to resort to retaliation, honoring not the corrupt individual, but the position. As confusion and conflict erupted between the Pharisees and Sadducees, the commander moved Paul to safety. Jesus appeared to Paul, reassuring him he was not alone.
During uncertain times we all need hope; we are not alone either; as we are comforted, we can comfort others. God gives promises and protection. He has a plan for us as well and provides providential care over his people as we live out his purpose for us.
— Marian Guihan
