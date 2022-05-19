Who is God? What’s he like? Many try to make God into how they want him to be. The Bible explains that he is far greater than we could ever imagine. God is triune, spirit, eternal, great and good. The book of Genesis simply states his existence, he is the ultimate reality.
The Bible and creation provide ample evidence of his existence. The complexity and diversity in the universe beg us to see God, to accept that there is a creative hand behind it all. There is none like him, three distinct individuals existing as a collective one.
In his essence, he is spirit. Jesus took on flesh as a special revelation to humans for salvation. God existed for eternity past, exists now and will for future eternity. He is self-existent. He has life in himself; all life emanates from him. He is holy, loving, merciful, unchanging, infinite, all knowing, everywhere.
We are never out of his reach for help and guidance. This is who God is. We can’t fashion him into what we want, but we can accept him for who he is and allow him to fashion us into our best selves.
— Marian Guihan
