Two weeks ago, in Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s topical study in Proverbs, he spoke on having self-control over anger, rashness and drunkenness. This week, he addressed self-control regarding adultery, a physical relationship outside of marriage.
He addressed the dangers of an adulterer, the human and spiritual price of adultery, and the joy of marriage. In Proverbs 5-6, Solomon is having an important but uncomfortable “birds and the bees” kind of chat with his sons, imploring that they listen and beware of temptations outside their marriage.
Solomon advises that we place boundaries for ourselves, as we can become trapped in the paths we choose. With adultery, time, money and energy are drained; there is potential disease and regret. We cannot hide our actions or thoughts from God, but our actions may cause us to pull away from him, hindering our spiritual relationship.
Marriage is a God-established path on which we can have joy and fulfillment with a better chance of avoiding pain and heartache. He gives us strength to walk in his ways, forgiving and restoring when we wander.
Regular Sunday service is inside at 10 a.m.
— Marian Guihan
