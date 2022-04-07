Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups start at 6 p.m. After a two-year break Sunday school and men’s breakfasts will restart soon.
Sunday’s message was “Our Great Salvation.” What is it, what does it mean, and how do we get it? Salvation is God-centered, not man-centered, and is accomplished through Christ, coupled with faith and we can never lose it. Mankind has tried for millennia to come up with ways to reach God, but true salvation is God’s effort toward man, done on mankind’s behalf.
Salvation is God coming to us, for us, not based on anything we can do. Atonement is required for our actions in this life and for the next.
Old Testament sacrifices had to be repeated as they only covered sin for a time. Jesus died once, and that was sufficient for all for all time. Jesus was the only acceptable payment as he is sinless, unblemished, the lamb of God. He redeemed us so our broken relationship can be restored. There are no works we can do to merit God’s mercy. Once established we can never lose salvation.
John 6:37 says we’ll never be cast out. God initiated and offered salvation, it’s up to us to respond. We can accept the gift of salvation by faith, or reject it, leaving it unwrapped.
— Marian Guihan
