October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. In October 1988 when declaring this, President Ronald Reagan said, “When a child loses their parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses her or his partner, they are called a widow or widower. When parents lose their child, there isn’t a word to describe them.” One in four pregnancies end in loss.
It’s important to bring about awareness so folks don’t have to suffer in silence. We know in our core life is precious. God says life begins at conception as a genetic human being with an immortal soul. Before we are born we are known by God and have a God-given purpose.
God has a purpose for every soul, born or unborn. We cling to the hope of a godly purpose for our loss. To help we can come alongside those grieving, weep, pray; be available, share our loss if we’ve experienced it; giving reassurance that the baby is with Christ. Each soul is precious to our Lord.
Services: 10 a.m., and shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group meets Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.