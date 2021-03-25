We have an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., where masks are mandatory. The second service at 10 a.m. is also shared on our Facebook page.
Sunday Teen Challenge blessed us with a program. They sang songs and gave testimonies of how Jesus has lifted them out of their struggles with shame, guilt, abandonment, abuse, separated families and not feeling any worth. Having turned to substance abuse to deal with these issues, many of them tried other programs before arriving at Teen Challenge.
There they learned about the power of the Gospel and grace of God that changes lives. There are many approaches to hope, but most lack the one who died for them, heals from the core and stays within forever.
Teen Challenge has a strong desire to help those in immediate need and to move forward. As folks recover they are assisted in getting their GED; licensed state professionals and life coaches help set up goals and keep in touch after they leave.
Teen Challenge accepts donations to cover costs as it does not rely on the government or insurance. It will be greatly appreciated by the men and women who are working toward a life that is powerful, purposeful and worth living, as they in turn become a lifeline for others.
— Marian Guihan
