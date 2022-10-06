For kid’s time Pastor Ethan Kallberg told them he had something yummy in a container; it was cream cheese, but it was moldy. He explained that the mold is like sin in our heart; it’s then corrupted and loses purpose.
Last week’s message was about fighting the good fight of faith using the armor of God. However, some succumb to false teaching and suffer shipwrecked faith. Paul explained that those in this position are suffering; a shipwreck is a fearful, chaotic situation.
This faith battle is against spiritual entities, from the rejection of God’s word. Paul calls out two men spreading false doctrine and releases them to the full consequences of their choices, hoping that they would then return to the faith. We all stray daily, but Paul is speaking here of serious, destructive false teaching.
Today, it’s still common for people to seek out churches or beliefs that suit their own idea of who God is, rather than who God says he is. We can try to help those who are struggling. Paul’s purpose is not judgement, but gentle healing and restoration.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and yough and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
