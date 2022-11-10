Last Sunday our church enjoyed a joint communion service with our sister church in Irasburg. The puppet team is working hard preparing for Christmas shows. Our next hymn sing is Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m.
Pastor’s Ethan Kallberg’s message from 1 Timothy 3:1-7 began looking at the qualifications of an elder in the church. Several different words are used highlighting different aspects of the office of elder: presbyter, pastor, overseer, bishop. A pastor is an elder who is charged with explaining God’s word, caring for and protecting the flock. An overseer or bishop sets policy and supervises operations.
Some of the elder qualifications Paul lists are controversial today but his specific guidance to Timothy stated that an elder should be male, blameless, want the job, have one wife and be self-controlled. No one is sinless, but an elder must be above reproach, not exhibiting obvious moral deficits. They value fidelity and are truthful and hospitable. An elder is to be of sound mind, sensible in life and church matters. It’s so important that we pray for our elders as they are under pressure from all angles. Sunday school is at 9 a.m.; Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday potlucks plus youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
