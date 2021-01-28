We are looking forward to a baptism on Sunday, Feb. 7, during the 10 a.m. service. Our early service is at 8 a.m., with masks mandatory throughout.
Previously, we looked at God’s knowledge and omniscience and authority and sovereignty.
This week, we look at God’s power and omnipotence.
Sovereignty is lacking if you don’t have the power to back it up. Every ability and breath we take comes from his endless power. Believers are in-dwelt by the Holy Spirit, as God’s power is at work deep within.
We see his power in the natural world, but that’s just a shadow of his total power. Jesus displayed God’s power to heal. We’ve made a mess of this planet and are experiencing a pandemic, but we’re never beyond his healing power and control.
Creation is a parade of his power; his power sustains. Jesus “upholds all things by the word of his power.” Hebrews 1:3. Every atom would fall apart if he let go. We have an omnipotent God to pray to who hears and is “able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think.” Ephesians 3:20.
We may not always get the answer we want, but we can trust that his knowledge, wisdom, authority and power work together for the total good of the total creation fulfilling the total purpose. We pray and rest in God each day, gratefully lifting our eyes to him to see beyond our circumstances.
— Marian Guihan
