On Sunday we were blessed to have Teen Challenge share their music and message of Jesus changing lives.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg continued in 1 Timothy 3. Paul had sent Timothy to Ephesus. Great works were being done there, but Ephesus was a very difficult area, being the center for the worship of the goddess Diana.
Paul was giving Timothy very specific instructions. Chapter 3:14-16 is the calling and message. The church is the “household of God.”
Paul encouraged them to live centered there under God’s protection and guidance, relying on his word. The goal is to learn God’s truth, meditate on it and then live in a way that presents God’s truth.
1 Timothy 3:16 gives the whole gospel in one verse. Jesus has been revealed in the flesh. He performed signs and miracles to authenticate his identity and message.
He continues to be proclaimed throughout the world. He conquered death and was raised to glory. We continue this calling and message that Paul entrusted to Timothy.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
