Pastor began Easter messages by sharing four observations on how Christ’s body relates to Easter. First, Jesus had a real human body; he was hungry, thirsty, happy, sad.
He can relate to our human frailties and suffering as he too experienced real emotional and physical pain. If Jesus wasn’t truly human then his life and death were just a meaningless show. If he wasn’t, he couldn’t pay the human debt for sin. How do we know he was human? There were many eyewitnesses who knew him and ate, lived and worked with him. (1 John 1:1)
Christ’s body is illustrated in the Passover. In the book of Exodus, a lamb was sacrificed in the place of the first-born. Likewise, Jesus is the Passover lamb who died in our place. His body is symbolized in communion. Lastly, his body is the prototype for our future body. In the resurrected Christ’s human body we see how our human body will change after death. As Jesus was resurrected so, too, will those who accept his sacrifice.
We have a Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., masks mandatory throughout. The second service is at 10 a.m., and is also shared on our Facebook page.
— Marian Guihan
