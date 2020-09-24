One of our youth has completed his Eagle Scout project and has built a structure on our front lawn called Grace Community Share. If you are in need of food feel free to come check it out. If you wish to donate food, call first so we can keep track of where donations are coming from.
The world can be a very confusing place these days. Terms and opinions of how to address social injustice are ever changing. On Sunday, Pastor Ethan showed us that Jesus has the solution. Racism is unbiblical. No one race is superior or inferior; we reject racism and oppression.
As societies try everything from violence to peaceful protests, we have yet to achieve a society without some form of oppression. Many times a separate group trying to fix the problem between two opposing groups creates even more division. Jesus’s solution is to work within the hearts of individuals from all groups first, and this will change the society.
The oppressed and the oppressor can find salvation, forgiveness, peace and purpose. As Christians, we need to do what we can to help any who are oppressed, looking first to share the gospel and bring salvation and hope. Individual heart change and acceptance of the gospel will bring true social justice.
Services at 10 a.m.; services also shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group is Mondays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
