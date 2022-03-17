The world is a scary, confusing place. Ukraine, inflation, gas prices and the pandemic have us understandably stressed out. Processing all this biblically can help focus, strengthen and encourage us.
The books of Daniel and 1 Thessalonians help us to not be shaken, find comfort and advise us not to be complacent. The prophecies in Daniel 9 give us the timetable showing events before Christ, his arrival, and then the lead up to his return. Sandwiched between the last two is the church age we are currently in.
By giving us a detailed timeline of events, God reassures us he is in control, and we can trust his word as we see those events unfold. That doesn’t mean living through these current times is easy, just that we can be comforted in times of global stress.
Then there are times it’s easy to get complacent, to take our salvation for granted, to think Jesus won’t come back so we can live as we choose. We need to be careful to stay alert and active in his work. But today, as things heat up and seem crazy, take heart, God has everything in hand.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups starts at 6 p.m. More at 802-888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
