Update from Uganda: Pastor Otudo traveled 135 kilometers to encourage and work with a church he recently planted. He requests prayer for open doors and hearts as they minister to the community.
In Acts 15:36-16:10, Paul is ready to move forward, applying principles of effective evangelicalism. First, it starts where you live, before you can take it elsewhere. Evangelism is propelled by passion. Paul had a passion for souls in all regions.
Effective evangelicalism includes the proper personnel. Paul and Barnabas debated whether John-Mark should join them after he deserted the team on an earlier trip. He became a trusted comrade later on.
Disagreements need not destroy us. God has a plan. Evangelism is a result of discipleship. It’s vital to strengthen believers as well as evangelize new believers. Paul always went to check on existing churches first before heading out to new areas.
Who can you invest your life in with encouragement and love? Effective evangelism removes possible offenses. In order to reach some, we may need to make accommodations. Not compromising the truth, but maybe laying aside some freedoms, like eating what we want with those who abide by restrictions. Minister to people where they are. The truth is preached.
And lastly, evangelicalism is directed by God’s providence. Paul hit many roadblocks, but didn’t give up. The Holy Spirit will lead and direct. We keep at it, looking for the open doors, following God’s lead. Souls are waiting.
— Marian Guihan