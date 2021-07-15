Chris Rossell was our guest speaker and Peter Guihan provided a fun, musical children’s message.
Using Proverbs and 1 Corinthians, Rossell spoke on good and evil. Showing a picture of a beautiful purple castor bean plant he explained that the beans contain ricin, a deadly poison. Pleasant outer appearances and actions can conceal a bad interior.
Christ is the measurement. He is who we share with others and who we look for in others. God looks at the heart; we can’t see and shouldn’t judge another’s heart, but our actions and what we say will always reveal our heart.
Worldly wisdom causes us to live out of balance, desiring what we see — things, fame, fortune — leading to an eternity without God. God’s wisdom keeps us in harmony, desiring what we cannot always see— Christ, love, purity, peace — leading to an eternity with God. We need to choose wisely what we listen to, look at and who we hang with. Staying focused on God, we stay clear of a poisonous atmosphere like we would a poisonous plant.
Regular church service is at 10 a.m. We are planning another workday this Saturday and restarting children and youth groups soon.
— Marian Guihan
