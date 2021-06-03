Sunday’s lesson from Proverbs highlighted God’s providence. A miracle is God’s direct intervention into the physical world, defying the laws of physics. Providence is how he works within natural means, orchestrating our lives. The extent of God’s providence covers good and evil, human plans, securing his plans and providing escape from our failures, and destiny of man and chance.
God watches over the universe; nothing is hidden from him. We are wise and comforted when we recognize who God is. Apart from God, we tend toward risky, self-centered paths. Even as we rail against him, he lovingly enacts his perfect plan. As we plan, navigate life’s choices, God enacts or redirects as we ask for his blessing and clear guidance.
The excellence of God’s providence brings success, joy, safety, understanding and elevation. We can rise above the cares of this world, judgmental people, difficult work and life situations. We can enjoy God’s providential care even within life’s struggles knowing there is a greater, perfect plan.
With good weather we’ll have one 10 a.m. outdoor Sunday service. Check Facebook for updates. On rainy days, indoor Sunday worship service is at 8 a.m., masks mandatory; our second 10 a.m. service is shared on our Facebook page.
— Marian Guihan
