We are holding our regular church service inside at 10 a.m. We are planning another work day in July, and will restart children and youth groups soon.
This week’s topic from Proverbs was motivation. Why do we do what we do? For the children’s message pastor asked if they have to be told to eat their vegetables. “Yes!” Do they have to be told to eat their ice cream? “No!” Why? Because they love ice cream. Different motives.
Our actions spring from motives of the heart. God knows our heart motives, whether they are selfish or not. This is God’s job, not ours to assume someone else’s motives, unless they are obvious. Our deeds show where our heart is, displaying our motives.
God delights in a broken, seeking, sincere heart rather than flashy, religious actions on display. We can search God’s word to see if our motives are pure. False motives are inherently self-centered. Do we go to church and help others to look good, get something from God, or to honor him?
Our motives should always come from the love of Christ controlling us.
— Marian Guihan
