Our church musicians practice twice a week and the music during the service is amazing with guitars, banjo, piano, penny whistle, bass, cajon and vocals. The puppet team is also hard at work. Last Sunday after the service we enjoyed a fellowship meal.
To lead into his message on “A Welcoming Church,” Pastor Ethan Kallberg asked the kids how it felt when you go somewhere new and isn’t it nice when someone is there to welcome you. He asked them what we could do to welcome new people to our church. They suggested showing them around, helping them find a seat and offering cupcakes.
