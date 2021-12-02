Pastor Bryan Maley’s Sunday message compared mountaintop life experiences versus living in the valley, using the incident in the Gospels where the disciples, fresh off seeing the transfigured Jesus, couldn’t heal a man’s son. We all prefer the mountaintop, it would seem to be the goal to remain there, but that’s not the real world.
Maley gave five reasons for our time in the valley: there are lots of people there who need help; we find out what we’re made of; we discover what’s necessary to help others; and we discover that only Jesus and dependence on him alone bring healing. The mountaintop refreshes and empowers for the work of the valleys. The valley is where we live it out, using the strength gained at the mountaintop.
The wisdom we gain from what we’re going through may be necessary to help someone else. Often Jesus may push our faith to the edge, allowing us to slug it out in the valley for a bit. What is he trying to teach us that we could learn nowhere else? We bring everything to him in prayer and read his word, spending the time needed to have a healthy relationship.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups are at 6 p.m. Contact us at 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
