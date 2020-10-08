This week we were blessed with a message given by Jesse, a member of our youth group. He spoke on apostasy, what it is, how to spot it; how to live a better way. He used counterfeit money as an illustration. Counterfeit money lacks true authority, but done well, closely mimicking the true item, it can be very deceiving. However, when compared to the standard, the deception is revealed.
Apostasy is walking away from what you believe. There are examples throughout the Bible of God’s people wandering into apostasy and idolatry. Paul’s second letter to Timothy, warns that “difficult times will come” when apostasy will cause conflict and division.
The characteristics of apostasy listed in 2 Timothy 3:1-4, are visible in society from that time until now. The list includes: lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful or trusting in self, revilers or abusive behavior, disobedient to parents and lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.
How do we avoid slipping into varying degrees of apostasy?
2 Corinthians 5:6-8 encourages us to walk by faith in God and His Word, not being lured in by what we see around us. Paul addresses this in Galatians as well, giving a list of worldly behaviors followed immediately by the alternative, the Fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.
Services at 10 a.m. Services also shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group is Mondays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
