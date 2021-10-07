On Sunday, Oct. 24, we will welcome Dr. Jeff Kran to the pulpit. We will be celebrating our church’s 17th anniversary and Kran was very instrumental in the birth of our church.
Wednesday at 6 p.m. is our midweek meal, meeting and youth groups.
To illustrate his message for the kids, Pastor Ethan Kallberg set up the kids like a courtroom, with some defendants, some prosecutors. The book of Proverbs addresses false witnesses, judges, and judicial justice. Truth is the primary concern. God expects us to be truthful.
Truth is not what an individual feels at a given moment, or a person’s own view of truth. There is absolute truth in some matters. Truth can save lives, deceit is treacherous.
A judge needs to be open-minded, listening to both sides, showing no favoritism, before rendering judgment. Proverbs condemns justifying evil and condemning righteousness. Justice is a joy to those who are suffering injustice and abuse. Those living lawfully need not fear the judicial system. Yet, we all stray from God’s ideal. Thankfully, he is our defense and the best judge.
The apostle Paul reminds those who are suffering that God will deal with injustices, He notices and cares. We need to not act with vengeance but attempt to show kindness to those who hurt us leaving room for God to work.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.