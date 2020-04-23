We will be meeting Sunday
10 a.m., via Zoom, (https://zoom.us/j/833975337) and Drive-In at Irasburg GBC on 4/26. 5/7 is the National Day of Prayer, let’s all join together praying for hope and healing.
Pastor Libby spoke on 1 John 3 where John was dealing with a rising heresy called Gnosticism. Gnostics believed all physical things were evil, only spiritual things were important. Jesus’s sinless life, death and resurrection in the flesh was a roadblock for them. John pleads with his followers to not be deceived into believing that God’s law has no jurisdiction over their physical life and bodies. The Bible is clear that what we do in our mortal bodies matters, and draws a distinction between those who “practice lawlessness” and believers who mess up. Sin is any personal lack of conformity to the moral character or desire of God, we are “off target” morally. None of us are perfect, Jesus came to take on himself the moral rebellion of humanity and offer a way out. Unbelief leads folks into a continuing lifestyle of careless disregard for God’s moral standard. Believers miss the mark as well, but will feel convicted; confess and restore their relationship with Christ. Living God’s way is work! But, Jesus fights for us. His in-dwelling gives us the desire and ability to work through our mis-steps, sins, shame, confessions and restoration. Each time moving toward a stronger relationship with him.
— Marian Guihan