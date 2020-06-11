Sundays, we have been gathering at 10 a.m. outside the church and our services are now shared on our Facebook page.

Pastor Ethan Kallberg spoke concerning the very unsettling events of the past couple of weeks. He read a dictionary definition of race — “a family or tribe having the same origin.” Genesis records that God made one human being, in his image; that was the source of all human beings that ever have been or will be on this planet. In time, different groups emerged, but we’re still the same being. There are different nations, governments, tribes, languages, cultures and characteristics, but we’re still the same being. Jesus brings all groups together into the family of God regardless of these differences. There is no place for racism in the church; believers are all one with one indwelling Holy Spirit.

How does the Bible instruct us to deal with this? 1 Peter 2:17: “Honor all people no matter the group, country, politics or skin color.” Ephesians 4:29: “Speak well of others with encouraging, loving and caring speech, so those who hear are blessed.” Ephesians 5:8-12: “Expose the darkness. We are not to participate in hatred but show a better way by how we live.” Philippians 2:3-4: “Show concern; act unselfishly, humbly counting others as more important.”

We can all help, in our own area and realm of influence. Look for and act on the needs of others. Jesus died for all colors, languages, tribes and nations.

— Marian Guihan

