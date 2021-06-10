With good weather we’ll have a 10 a.m. outdoor Sunday service. Rainy day’s indoor Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., masks mandatory; second service at 10 a.m. is also shared on our Facebook page.
Continuing with Proverbs we looked at wisdom, the outworking of godliness versus folly and the outworking of foolishness. Foolishness in a biblical sense is living as if there is no God.
God’s wisdom is a fountain of life, giving an eternal perspective within life’s problems. The riches it brings are character, wisdom and an inheritance in heaven. Like honey, biblical wisdom is sweet and healing, while foolishness brings about more foolishness.
Sometimes there are those who would challenge us to join in their foolish ways or beliefs. How do we handle that? Jesus gives us the perfect example. We need to keep our temper, and maintain our character, who we are, and not get embroiled in the foolishness.
Jesus would expose and address foolishness. Self-deceptive ways can get a powerful hold on someone’s life as they keep returning to their old patterns. Jesus can break the cycle releasing us from foolish, risky choices.
— Marian Guihan
