Whenever we have buffet meals as a church, the eldest of us goes first. When the kids were asked if they knew why, the response was, “So the kids don’t eat all the food.”
Pastor Ethan Kallberg agreed, and then explained the primary reason is to show honor and respect.
The message starting 1 Timothy 5 is “Mature instructions. Caring for the needs of those in the church.” The primary focus is care for widows and orphans, but it starts with difficult situations like church discipline or hurt feelings. All age groups are handled differently, but all without physically or verbally striking out. For older men, appeal to them as a father. For younger men, treat them like brothers. Treat older women as mothers and younger women as sisters. The word widow means abandoned. Widows truly in need have no family to care for them, are trusting in God alone and are not living an immoral lifestyle. The church is commanded to care for widows, with love; we need to care for those who are truly abandoned.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m.; worship at 10 a.m. a Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.